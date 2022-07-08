Bajaj Auto Ltd spurts 0.14%, up for five straight sessions

Bajaj Auto Ltd is quoting at Rs 3800.75, up 0.14% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 4.88% in last one year as compared to a 3.25% spurt in NIFTY and a 16.17% spurt in the Nifty Bank.

Bajaj Auto Ltd gained for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 3800.75, up 0.14% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.41% on the day, quoting at 16199.1. The Sensex is at 54433.91, up 0.47%. Bajaj Auto Ltd has dropped around 2.01% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Bank index of which Bajaj Auto Ltd is a constituent, has dropped around 6.01% in last one month and is currently quoting at 12114.1, down 0.07% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 2.1 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 7.41 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 23.17 based on TTM earnings ending March 22.

