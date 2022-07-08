Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd up for five straight sessions

Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd is quoting at Rs 855, up 0.65% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 28.01% in last one year as compared to a 3.25% jump in NIFTY and a 13.32% jump in the Nifty Metal.

Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd is up for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 855, up 0.65% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.41% on the day, quoting at 16199.1. The Sensex is at 54433.91, up 0.47%. Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd has slipped around 0.45% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Metal index of which Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd is a constituent, has slipped around 0.14% in last one month and is currently quoting at 12389.7, up 0.47% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 16.71 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 25.15 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark July futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 856.9, up 0.75% on the day. Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd is up 28.01% in last one year as compared to a 3.25% jump in NIFTY and a 13.32% jump in the Nifty Metal index.

The PE of the stock is 0 based on TTM earnings ending March 22.

