Himadri Speciality Chemical Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Craftsman Automation Ltd, Apar Industries Ltd, Kajaria Ceramics Ltd and India Cements Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 08 July 2022.

Himadri Speciality Chemical Ltd soared 8.74% to Rs 82.1 at 11:47 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 39.87 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 9.17 lakh shares in the past one month.

Craftsman Automation Ltd surged 7.70% to Rs 2562. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 8268 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1531 shares in the past one month.

Apar Industries Ltd spiked 5.35% to Rs 1039.15. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 45378 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 39162 shares in the past one month.

Kajaria Ceramics Ltd spurt 5.35% to Rs 1036.3. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 12011 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4267 shares in the past one month.

India Cements Ltd rose 5.21% to Rs 173.7. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 3.28 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 75255 shares in the past one month.

