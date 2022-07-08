Axis Bank Ltd gains for third straight session

Axis Bank Ltd is quoting at Rs 670.7, up 1.91% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 10.26% in last one year as compared to a 3.28% spurt in NIFTY and a 0.09% spurt in the Nifty Bank index.

Axis Bank Ltd gained for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 670.7, up 1.91% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.44% on the day, quoting at 16204.3. The Sensex is at 54436.06, up 0.48%. Axis Bank Ltd has risen around 1.42% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Bank index of which Axis Bank Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 0.05% in last one month and is currently quoting at 34920.3, up 0.52% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 84.64 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 71.98 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 15.52 based on TTM earnings ending March 22.

