LKP Securities standalone net profit declines 69.44% in the December 2022 quarter

-
ALSO READ
LKP Securities consolidated net profit declines 51.71% in the September 2022 quarter
LKP Finance reports consolidated net profit of Rs 6.64 crore in the December 2022 quarter
LKP Finance consolidated net profit rises 2.04% in the September 2022 quarter
ICICI Securities consolidated net profit declines 26.13% in the December 2022 quarter
IIFL Securities consolidated net profit declines 25.14% in the December 2022 quarter
-
Sales decline 10.68% to Rs 19.83 croreNet profit of LKP Securities declined 69.44% to Rs 0.88 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 2.88 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 10.68% to Rs 19.83 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 22.20 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales19.8322.20 -11 OPM %11.5022.57 -PBDT1.924.58 -58 PBT1.224.08 -70 NP0.882.88 -69
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU