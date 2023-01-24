JUST IN
LKP Securities standalone net profit declines 69.44% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 10.68% to Rs 19.83 crore

Net profit of LKP Securities declined 69.44% to Rs 0.88 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 2.88 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 10.68% to Rs 19.83 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 22.20 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales19.8322.20 -11 OPM %11.5022.57 -PBDT1.924.58 -58 PBT1.224.08 -70 NP0.882.88 -69

First Published: Tue, January 24 2023. 17:11 IST

