Subros consolidated net profit rises 9.40% in the December 2022 quarter

Net profit of Subros rose 9.40% to Rs 8.26 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 7.55 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 19.54% to Rs 654.60 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 547.62 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.654.60547.625.137.2640.4837.7412.2911.698.267.55

