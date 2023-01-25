JUST IN
Subros consolidated net profit rises 9.40% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 19.54% to Rs 654.60 crore

Net profit of Subros rose 9.40% to Rs 8.26 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 7.55 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 19.54% to Rs 654.60 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 547.62 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales654.60547.62 20 OPM %5.137.26 -PBDT40.4837.74 7 PBT12.2911.69 5 NP8.267.55 9

First Published: Wed, January 25 2023. 14:29 IST

