Swaraj Engines standalone net profit rises 15.06% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 17.44% to Rs 278.93 crore

Net profit of Swaraj Engines rose 15.06% to Rs 23.23 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 20.19 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 17.44% to Rs 278.93 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 237.50 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.278.93237.5011.8612.3035.8231.5731.2327.2223.2320.19

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)