JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Zomato tumbles on high volumes
Business Standard

Swaraj Engines standalone net profit rises 15.06% in the December 2022 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 17.44% to Rs 278.93 crore

Net profit of Swaraj Engines rose 15.06% to Rs 23.23 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 20.19 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 17.44% to Rs 278.93 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 237.50 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales278.93237.50 17 OPM %11.8612.30 -PBDT35.8231.57 13 PBT31.2327.22 15 NP23.2320.19 15

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Wed, January 25 2023. 13:22 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU