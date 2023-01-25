Swaraj Engines standalone net profit rises 15.06% in the December 2022 quarter

-
Sales rise 17.44% to Rs 278.93 croreNet profit of Swaraj Engines rose 15.06% to Rs 23.23 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 20.19 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 17.44% to Rs 278.93 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 237.50 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales278.93237.50 17 OPM %11.8612.30 -PBDT35.8231.57 13 PBT31.2327.22 15 NP23.2320.19 15
