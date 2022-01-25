Sudarshan Chemical Industries Q3 PAT slips 7% YoY to Rs 36 cr

Sudarshan Chemical Industries' consolidated net profit fell 7.07% to Rs 36.38 crore on a 18.95% jump in revenue from operations to Rs 596.65 crore in Q3 FY22 over Q3 FY21.

Consolidated profit before tax (PBT) skid 12.80% to Rs 48.76 crore in Q3 FY22 from Rs 55.92 crore in Q3 FY21.

On a standalone basis, Sudarshan Chemical Industries' net profit dropped 31.15% to Rs 31.25 crore on a 17.12% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 535 crore in Q3 FY22 over Q3 FY21.

Sudarshan Chemical Industries manufactures color pigments, which are used in paints, printing inks, plastics, rubber artist materials, and textile printing. The group also manufactures a basic range of pesticides.

Shares of Sudarshan Chemical Industries lost 0.42% to Rs 560.65 on BSE.

