Sharda Cropchem Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Triveni Turbine Ltd, Bharti Airtel Ltd Partly Paidup, Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation Ltd and Mahindra Logistics Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 25 January 2022.

Triveni Turbine Ltd, Bharti Airtel Ltd Partly Paidup, Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation Ltd and Mahindra Logistics Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 25 January 2022.

Sharda Cropchem Ltd soared 16.07% to Rs 508.6 at 11:51 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 3.79 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 42679 shares in the past one month.

Triveni Turbine Ltd spiked 9.40% to Rs 205.45. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 1.55 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 66561 shares in the past one month.

Bharti Airtel Ltd Partly Paidup surged 7.30% to Rs 371. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 4325 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 7680 shares in the past one month.

Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation Ltd jumped 6.60% to Rs 1096.3. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 3982 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3171 shares in the past one month.

Mahindra Logistics Ltd gained 6.54% to Rs 682.5. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 9198 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 6661 shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)