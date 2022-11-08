Sumedha Fiscal Services standalone net profit rises 119.32% in the September 2022 quarter

-
-
Sales rise 19.71% to Rs 18.28 croreNet profit of Sumedha Fiscal Services rose 119.32% to Rs 1.93 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.88 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 19.71% to Rs 18.28 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 15.27 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales18.2815.27 20 OPM %13.2911.26 -PBDT2.461.77 39 PBT2.301.64 40 NP1.930.88 119
