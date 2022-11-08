Sumedha Fiscal Services standalone net profit rises 119.32% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 19.71% to Rs 18.28 crore

Net profit of Sumedha Fiscal Services rose 119.32% to Rs 1.93 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.88 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 19.71% to Rs 18.28 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 15.27 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.18.2815.2713.2911.262.461.772.301.641.930.88

