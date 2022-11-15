Sumit Woods reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.02 crore in the September 2022 quarter

-
Sales rise 152.44% to Rs 6.21 croreNet Loss of Sumit Woods reported to Rs 0.02 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against net loss of Rs 0.60 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 152.44% to Rs 6.21 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 2.46 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales6.212.46 152 OPM %16.7519.92 -PBDT0.25-0.39 LP PBT0.13-0.50 LP NP-0.02-0.60 97
