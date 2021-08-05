Sumitomo Chemical hits record high after strong Q1 performance

Sumitomo Chemical India added 1.68% to Rs 439 after the company's consolidated net profit increased by 33.4% to Rs 105.75 crore on a 20.7% rise in net sales to Rs 782 crore in Q1 FY22 over Q1 FY21.

As compared with Q4 FY21, the company's net profit and net sales are higher by 95.4% and 46.4%, respectively.

Profit before tax in Q1 FY22 stood at Rs 142.34 crore, up by 30.7% from Rs 108.91 crore in Q1 FY21. Current tax expenses rose by 12.7% YoY to Rs 36.46 crore during the period under review.

The scrip advanced 6.52% to hit the day's high at 459.90, which is a record high for the counter.

Sumitomo Chemical India manufactures chemical products. The company offers agricultural chemical and crop protection products. It serves customers worldwide.

