Summit Securities consolidated net profit rises 497.18% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 31.05% to Rs 2.87 crore

Net profit of Summit Securities rose 497.18% to Rs 4.24 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.71 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 31.05% to Rs 2.87 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 2.19 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.2.872.1974.5649.322.141.082.131.084.240.71

