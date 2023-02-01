JUST IN
Summit Securities consolidated net profit rises 497.18% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 31.05% to Rs 2.87 crore

Net profit of Summit Securities rose 497.18% to Rs 4.24 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.71 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 31.05% to Rs 2.87 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 2.19 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales2.872.19 31 OPM %74.5649.32 -PBDT2.141.08 98 PBT2.131.08 97 NP4.240.71 497

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

First Published: Wed, February 01 2023. 18:00 IST

