Jamna Auto Industries Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

J B Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Ltd, T.V. Today Network Ltd, Manappuram Finance Ltd and Indiabulls Real Estate Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 22 September 2020.

Jamna Auto Industries Ltd tumbled 7.66% to Rs 45.8 at 14:53 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 2.85 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.42 lakh shares in the past one month.

J B Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Ltd lost 7.29% to Rs 1000.65. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 55172 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 43551 shares in the past one month.

T.V. Today Network Ltd crashed 7.22% to Rs 200.35. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 2488 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 6662 shares in the past one month.

Manappuram Finance Ltd pared 6.75% to Rs 145.65. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 3.15 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5.33 lakh shares in the past one month.

Indiabulls Real Estate Ltd plummeted 6.62% to Rs 50.75. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 1.26 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.92 lakh shares in the past one month.

