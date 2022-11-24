Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd up for third straight session

Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd is quoting at Rs 1032, up 1.41% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 31.82% in last one year as compared to a 4.86% gain in NIFTY and a 4.96% gain in the Nifty Metal index.

Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd is up for a third straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 1032, up 1.41% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.66% on the day, quoting at 18388.1. The Sensex is at 61932.34, up 0.69%. Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd has added around 4.08% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Metal index of which Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd is a constituent, has added around 1.66% in last one month and is currently quoting at 12876.95, up 0.13% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 14.21 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 25.52 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 93.12 based on TTM earnings ending September 22.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)