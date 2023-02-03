Sunshield Chemicals standalone net profit declines 73.61% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 11.64% to Rs 51.24 crore

Net profit of Sunshield Chemicals declined 73.61% to Rs 1.00 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 3.79 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 11.64% to Rs 51.24 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 57.99 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.51.2457.998.9613.883.327.031.755.601.003.79

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)