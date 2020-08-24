Hind Securities & Credit reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.01 crore in the June 2020 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Hind Securities & Credit reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.16 crore in the March 2020 quarter
Hind Commerce standalone net profit rises 220.00% in the March 2020 quarter
Prime Securities consolidated net profit declines 50.27% in the June 2020 quarter
Continental Securities standalone net profit rises 25.00% in the June 2020 quarter
Summit Securities consolidated net profit rises 1123.49% in the March 2020 quarter
-
Sales reported at Rs 0.36 croreNet profit of Hind Securities & Credit remain constant at Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 and also during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales reported to Rs 0.36 crore in the quarter ended June 2020. There were no Sales reported during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales0.360 0 OPM %72.220 -PBDT0.010.01 0 PBT0.010.01 0 NP0.010.01 0
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU