Supreme Petrochem standalone net profit declines 5.37% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales decline 7.52% to Rs 817.02 crore

Net profit of Supreme Petrochem declined 5.37% to Rs 38.95 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 41.16 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales declined 7.52% to Rs 817.02 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 883.46 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit declined 57.62% to Rs 49.21 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 116.12 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 5.80% to Rs 3176.81 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 3002.72 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales817.02883.46 -8 3176.813002.72 6 OPM %7.967.74 -2.946.54 - PBDT66.5769.68 -4 99.44199.69 -50 PBT60.6864.53 -6 76.17178.94 -57 NP38.9541.16 -5 49.21116.12 -58

First Published: Sat, April 27 2019. 16:13 IST

