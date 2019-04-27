Supreme Petrochem standalone net profit declines 5.37% in the March 2019 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Supreme Petrochem reports standalone net loss of Rs 17.57 crore in the December 2018 quarter
Supreme Petrochem drops after weak Q3 result
KG Petrochem standalone net profit rises 120.99% in the December 2018 quarter
KG Petrochem reports standalone net loss of Rs 2.50 crore in the September 2018 quarter
Dhunseri Petrochem standalone net profit rises 31.40% in the September 2018 quarter
-
Sales decline 7.52% to Rs 817.02 croreNet profit of Supreme Petrochem declined 5.37% to Rs 38.95 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 41.16 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales declined 7.52% to Rs 817.02 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 883.46 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit declined 57.62% to Rs 49.21 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 116.12 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 5.80% to Rs 3176.81 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 3002.72 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales817.02883.46 -8 3176.813002.72 6 OPM %7.967.74 -2.946.54 - PBDT66.5769.68 -4 99.44199.69 -50 PBT60.6864.53 -6 76.17178.94 -57 NP38.9541.16 -5 49.21116.12 -58
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU