Supreme Petrochem standalone net profit declines 5.37% in the March 2019 quarter

Net profit of declined 5.37% to Rs 38.95 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 41.16 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales declined 7.52% to Rs 817.02 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 883.46 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit declined 57.62% to Rs 49.21 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 116.12 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 5.80% to Rs 3176.81 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 3002.72 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

