Ceinsys Tech consolidated net profit rises 7.09% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 1.42% to Rs 52.09 croreNet profit of Ceinsys Tech rose 7.09% to Rs 2.72 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 2.54 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 1.42% to Rs 52.09 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 51.36 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales52.0951.36 1 OPM %4.3012.50 -PBDT2.234.26 -48 PBT1.193.51 -66 NP2.722.54 7
