Ceinsys Tech consolidated net profit rises 7.09% in the December 2022 quarter

Net profit of Ceinsys Tech rose 7.09% to Rs 2.72 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 2.54 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 1.42% to Rs 52.09 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 51.36 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.52.0951.364.3012.502.234.261.193.512.722.54

