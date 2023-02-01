Sunteck Realty consolidated net profit declines 81.37% in the December 2022 quarter

-
-
Sales decline 30.27% to Rs 89.33 croreNet profit of Sunteck Realty declined 81.37% to Rs 2.07 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 11.11 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 30.27% to Rs 89.33 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 128.11 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales89.33128.11 -30 OPM %20.1923.65 -PBDT8.4517.17 -51 PBT6.2315.31 -59 NP2.0711.11 -81
