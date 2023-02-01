Arihant Capital Markets consolidated net profit declines 45.39% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 30.44% to Rs 33.55 crore

Net profit of Arihant Capital Markets declined 45.39% to Rs 7.16 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 13.11 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 30.44% to Rs 33.55 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 48.23 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.33.5548.2337.4437.9810.4017.149.8416.857.1613.11

