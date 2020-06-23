JSL Industries standalone net profit declines 34.48% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 30.44% to Rs 9.23 crore

Net profit of JSL Industries declined 34.48% to Rs 0.19 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.29 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 30.44% to Rs 9.23 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 13.27 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit declined 6.06% to Rs 0.31 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.33 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 11.03% to Rs 49.10 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 55.19 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

9.2313.2749.1055.196.505.125.175.490.750.672.382.390.350.250.770.710.190.290.310.33

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)