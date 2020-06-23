JUST IN
JSL Industries standalone net profit declines 34.48% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 30.44% to Rs 9.23 crore

Net profit of JSL Industries declined 34.48% to Rs 0.19 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.29 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 30.44% to Rs 9.23 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 13.27 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit declined 6.06% to Rs 0.31 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.33 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 11.03% to Rs 49.10 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 55.19 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales9.2313.27 -30 49.1055.19 -11 OPM %6.505.12 -5.175.49 - PBDT0.750.67 12 2.382.39 0 PBT0.350.25 40 0.770.71 8 NP0.190.29 -34 0.310.33 -6

