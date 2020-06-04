Surana Telecom and Power Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Prime Securities Ltd, Genus Paper & Boards Ltd, Oriental Hotels Ltd and DCM Nouvelle Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 04 June 2020.

Surana Telecom and Power Ltd lost 15.28% to Rs 3.05 at 14:36 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 1022 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 10617 shares in the past one month.

Prime Securities Ltd tumbled 10.87% to Rs 35.25. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 1161 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4679 shares in the past one month.

Genus Paper & Boards Ltd crashed 10.00% to Rs 5.13. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 89302 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 44256 shares in the past one month.

Oriental Hotels Ltd pared 9.84% to Rs 22. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 76220 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 18158 shares in the past one month.

DCM Nouvelle Ltd dropped 9.41% to Rs 24.55. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 1142 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2249 shares in the past one month.

