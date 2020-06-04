Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd rises for third consecutive session

Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd is quoting at Rs 484.4, up 1.73% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 19.86% in last one year as compared to a 15.89% drop in NIFTY and a 20.36% drop in the Nifty Pharma index.

Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd gained for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 484.4, up 1.73% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.99% on the day, quoting at 9962.05. The Sensex is at 33797.72, down 0.91%. Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd has risen around 6.16% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Pharma index of which Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 8.53% in last one month and is currently quoting at 9864.05, up 1.02% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 114.46 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 107.16 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark June futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 490.35, up 3.05% on the day. Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd is up 19.86% in last one year as compared to a 15.89% drop in NIFTY and a 20.36% drop in the Nifty Pharma index.

The PE of the stock is 35.58 based on TTM earnings ending March 20.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)