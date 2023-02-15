Surya Funcity reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.85 crore in the December 2022 quarter

-
Sales rise 80.95% to Rs 0.38 croreNet Loss of Surya Funcity reported to Rs 0.85 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against net loss of Rs 0.37 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 80.95% to Rs 0.38 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.21 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales0.380.21 81 OPM %-176.32-76.19 -PBDT-0.63-0.16 -294 PBT-0.85-0.37 -130 NP-0.85-0.37 -130
