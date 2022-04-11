Volumes spurt at Godfrey Phillips India Ltd counter

-
ALSO READ
Godfrey Phillips India corrects on profit selling
Godfrey Phillips India consolidated net profit rises 1.47% in the September 2021 quarter
Godfrey Phillips India consolidated net profit declines 4.66% in the December 2021 quarter
Volumes spurt at Schaeffler India Ltd counter
Volumes spurt at Venkys (India) Ltd counter
-
Godfrey Phillips India Ltd registered volume of 9.19 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 47.87 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 19205 shares
Syngene International Ltd, Gujarat Ambuja Exports Ltd, Prism Johnson Ltd, Ambuja Cements Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 11 April 2022.
Godfrey Phillips India Ltd registered volume of 9.19 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 47.87 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 19205 shares. The stock rose 11.93% to Rs.1,217.50. Volumes stood at 24265 shares in the last session.
Syngene International Ltd witnessed volume of 29.97 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 6.23 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 4.81 lakh shares. The stock increased 3.03% to Rs.668.00. Volumes stood at 19.96 lakh shares in the last session.
Gujarat Ambuja Exports Ltd saw volume of 28.2 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 6.13 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 4.60 lakh shares. The stock increased 9.56% to Rs.286.40. Volumes stood at 1.83 lakh shares in the last session.
Prism Johnson Ltd witnessed volume of 15.83 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 5.12 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 3.09 lakh shares. The stock increased 5.47% to Rs.133.00. Volumes stood at 2.68 lakh shares in the last session.
Ambuja Cements Ltd notched up volume of 259.68 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 4.43 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 58.64 lakh shares. The stock rose 7.00% to Rs.360.95. Volumes stood at 82.77 lakh shares in the last session.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU