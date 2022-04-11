Volumes spurt at Godfrey Phillips India Ltd counter

Godfrey Phillips India Ltd registered volume of 9.19 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 47.87 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 19205 shares

Syngene International Ltd, Gujarat Ambuja Exports Ltd, Prism Johnson Ltd, Ambuja Cements Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 11 April 2022.

Syngene International Ltd witnessed volume of 29.97 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 6.23 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 4.81 lakh shares. The stock increased 3.03% to Rs.668.00. Volumes stood at 19.96 lakh shares in the last session.

Gujarat Ambuja Exports Ltd saw volume of 28.2 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 6.13 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 4.60 lakh shares. The stock increased 9.56% to Rs.286.40. Volumes stood at 1.83 lakh shares in the last session.

Prism Johnson Ltd witnessed volume of 15.83 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 5.12 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 3.09 lakh shares. The stock increased 5.47% to Rs.133.00. Volumes stood at 2.68 lakh shares in the last session.

Ambuja Cements Ltd notched up volume of 259.68 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 4.43 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 58.64 lakh shares. The stock rose 7.00% to Rs.360.95. Volumes stood at 82.77 lakh shares in the last session.

