Kaushalya Infrastructure Development Corpn Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

LGB Forge Ltd, Prakash Steelage Ltd, Reliance Home Finance Ltd and Megastar Foods Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 11 April 2022.

Kaushalya Infrastructure Development Corpn Ltd tumbled 8.56% to Rs 4.7 at 14:36 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 1.73 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 31444 shares in the past one month.

LGB Forge Ltd lost 8.25% to Rs 13.12. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 2.01 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 59119 shares in the past one month.

Prakash Steelage Ltd crashed 6.86% to Rs 6.38. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 9.87 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5.61 lakh shares in the past one month.

Reliance Home Finance Ltd corrected 6.71% to Rs 4.45. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 6.45 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 6.99 lakh shares in the past one month.

Megastar Foods Ltd shed 6.17% to Rs 145.35. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 5588 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 9038 shares in the past one month.

