Sutlej Textiles and Industries reports consolidated net loss of Rs 15.56 crore in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 18.27% to Rs 664.61 crore

Net loss of Sutlej Textiles and Industries reported to Rs 15.56 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against net profit of Rs 36.52 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 18.27% to Rs 664.61 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 813.21 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales664.61813.21 -18 OPM %2.3510.98 -PBDT6.5088.17 -93 PBT-25.7557.54 PL NP-15.5636.52 PL

First Published: Fri, February 03 2023. 14:52 IST

