Likhami Consulting reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.01 crore in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 35.29% to Rs 0.11 croreNet profit of Likhami Consulting reported to Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended June 2020. There were no net profit/loss reported during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 35.29% to Rs 0.11 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.17 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales0.110.17 -35 OPM %9.090 -PBDT0.010 0 PBT0.010 0 NP0.010 0
