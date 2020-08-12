Hexaware, Freshworks form strategic partnership

Hexaware Technologies announced a global strategic partnership where Hexaware will make use of Freshworks' customer and employee engagement software to build digital solutions for its customers.

The announcement was made after market hours yesterday, 11 August 2020. Shares of Hexaware rose 0.91% to settle at Rs 404.50 yesterday.

Hexaware Technologies announced a global strategic partnership where Hexaware will make use of Freshworks' customer and employee engagement software to build digital solutions for its customers. The partnership will help businesses elevate customer and employee experiences by building solutions that provide quicker response and resolution to internal and external requests.

Together, Hexaware and Freshworks are offering an exclusive launch package for digitally native businesses.

Headquartered in San Mateo, California, Freshworks provides innovative customer engagement software for businesses of all sizes, making it easy for teams to acquire, close, and keep their customers for life.

Hexaware Technologies is a leading global IT consulting & digital solutions provider.

