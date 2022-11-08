Suven Pharmaceuticals consolidated net profit declines 25.70% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales decline 7.51% to Rs 278.40 crore

Net profit of Suven Pharmaceuticals declined 25.70% to Rs 72.06 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 96.98 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 7.51% to Rs 278.40 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 300.99 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.278.40300.9935.8840.46110.51143.1098.48133.9372.0696.98

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)