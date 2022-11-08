Suven Pharmaceuticals consolidated net profit declines 25.70% in the September 2022 quarter

-
Sales decline 7.51% to Rs 278.40 croreNet profit of Suven Pharmaceuticals declined 25.70% to Rs 72.06 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 96.98 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 7.51% to Rs 278.40 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 300.99 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales278.40300.99 -8 OPM %35.8840.46 -PBDT110.51143.10 -23 PBT98.48133.93 -26 NP72.0696.98 -26
