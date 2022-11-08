Suyog Telematics standalone net profit rises 5.46% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales decline 7.84% to Rs 34.57 crore

Net profit of Suyog Telematics rose 5.46% to Rs 12.17 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 11.54 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 7.84% to Rs 34.57 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 37.51 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.34.5737.5168.3058.8423.0520.3216.8914.6212.1711.54

