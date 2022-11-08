JUST IN
Suyog Telematics standalone net profit rises 5.46% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales decline 7.84% to Rs 34.57 crore

Net profit of Suyog Telematics rose 5.46% to Rs 12.17 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 11.54 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 7.84% to Rs 34.57 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 37.51 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales34.5737.51 -8 OPM %68.3058.84 -PBDT23.0520.32 13 PBT16.8914.62 16 NP12.1711.54 5

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Tue, November 08 2022. 13:37 IST

