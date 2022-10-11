JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » News

Adani Green announces incorporation of two renewable energy subsidiaries

Vimta Labs allots 9963 equity shares under ESOP
Business Standard

Suzlon Energy wins order for 144.9 MW wind power project

Capital Market 

Suzlon Energy has secured a new order win for the development of 144.9 MW wind power projects for the Aditya Birla Group, a leading Indian Conglomerate.

Suzlon will install 69 units of wind turbine generators (Wind Turbines) with a Hybrid Lattice Tubular (HLT) tower and a rated capacity of 2.1 MW each. The project is located at sites in Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh and is expected to be commissioned in 2023.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Tue, October 11 2022. 18:47 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU