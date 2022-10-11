Suzlon Energy wins order for 144.9 MW wind power project

Suzlon Energy has secured a new order win for the development of 144.9 MW wind power projects for the Aditya Birla Group, a leading Indian Conglomerate.

Suzlon will install 69 units of wind turbine generators (Wind Turbines) with a Hybrid Lattice Tubular (HLT) tower and a rated capacity of 2.1 MW each. The project is located at sites in Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh and is expected to be commissioned in 2023.

