SEBI approves proposed sale of L&T AMC to HSBC Asset Management

-
ALSO READ
Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC slides as Q1 PAT declines 33% YoY
Board of Sandur Manganese & Iron Ores approves draft letter of offer for proposed rights issue
IDFC receives CCI approves for proposed divestment
Board of Kajaria Ceramics approves investment in proposed JV in Nepal
Board of HDFC AMC approves additional investment in subsidiary
-
L&T Finance Holdings announced that the Securities and Exchange Board of India has on 11 October 2022 approved the proposed sale of 100% of the paid-up share capital of L&T Investment Management (L&T AMC), a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company and the asset manager of L&T Mutual Fund to HSBC Asset Management (India).
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU