Cipla's Indore OSD plant joins World Economic Forum's Lighthouse Network
SEBI approves proposed sale of L&T AMC to HSBC Asset Management

L&T Finance Holdings announced that the Securities and Exchange Board of India has on 11 October 2022 approved the proposed sale of 100% of the paid-up share capital of L&T Investment Management (L&T AMC), a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company and the asset manager of L&T Mutual Fund to HSBC Asset Management (India).

First Published: Tue, October 11 2022. 18:38 IST

