SVP Global Textiles consolidated net profit declines 36.56% in the September 2022 quarter

-
ALSO READ
SVP Global Textiles reports consolidated net loss of Rs 49.98 crore in the March 2022 quarter
SVP Global Textiles Ltd leads losers in 'B' group
SVP Global Textiles Ltd reports income of Rs 294.10 crore in Q2FY23
Ministry of Textiles clears 20 strategic research projects
L&T Finance Holdings receives SEBI approval for sale of L&T AMC to HSBC Asset Management
-
Sales decline 30.05% to Rs 280.83 croreNet profit of SVP Global Textiles declined 36.56% to Rs 27.16 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 42.81 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 30.05% to Rs 280.83 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 401.46 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales280.83401.46 -30 OPM %13.8023.18 -PBDT1.2862.13 -98 PBT-20.3540.85 PL NP27.1642.81 -37
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU