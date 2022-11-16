SVP Global Textiles consolidated net profit declines 36.56% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales decline 30.05% to Rs 280.83 crore

Net profit of SVP Global Textiles declined 36.56% to Rs 27.16 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 42.81 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 30.05% to Rs 280.83 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 401.46 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.280.83401.4613.8023.181.2862.13-20.3540.8527.1642.81

