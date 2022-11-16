JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Uma Exports reports consolidated net profit of Rs 8.00 crore in the September 2022 quarter
Business Standard

SVP Global Textiles consolidated net profit declines 36.56% in the September 2022 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales decline 30.05% to Rs 280.83 crore

Net profit of SVP Global Textiles declined 36.56% to Rs 27.16 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 42.81 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 30.05% to Rs 280.83 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 401.46 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales280.83401.46 -30 OPM %13.8023.18 -PBDT1.2862.13 -98 PBT-20.3540.85 PL NP27.1642.81 -37

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Wed, November 16 2022. 08:09 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU