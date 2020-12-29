SVP Global Ventures approves sub-division of shares

SVP Global Ventures has approved the sub-division of each existing equity share of face value of Rs. 10/- each into 10 equity shares of face value of Rs. 1/- each.

The company also approved the alteration of the capital clause of the Memorandum of Association of the Company on account of sub-division of equity shares.

