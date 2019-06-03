SVP Global Ventures consolidated net profit declines 24.40% in the March 2019 quarter

JUST IN
Net profit of SVP Global Ventures declined 24.40% to Rs 9.39 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 12.42 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales declined 87.94% to Rs 95.62 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 792.81 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit declined 31.96% to Rs 46.23 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 67.95 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales declined 45.84% to Rs 1348.63 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 2490.25 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales95.62792.81 -88 1348.632490.25 -46 OPM %57.117.77 -15.369.21 - PBDT27.8135.00 -21 111.53142.99 -22 PBT13.4612.99 4 50.6868.59 -26 NP9.3912.42 -24 46.2367.95 -32

