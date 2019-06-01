Kanco Tea & Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.63 crore in the March 2019 quarter

-
Sales rise 38.86% to Rs 2.43 croreNet Loss of Kanco Tea & Industries reported to Rs 1.63 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against net loss of Rs 9.20 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 38.86% to Rs 2.43 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 1.75 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 2.75 crore in the year ended March 2019. There were no net profit/loss reported during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 1.73% to Rs 54.00 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 53.08 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales2.431.75 39 54.0053.08 2 OPM %-261.32-550.29 -4.785.90 - PBDT-0.98-8.48 88 4.231.90 123 PBT-1.52-8.99 83 2.300.21 995 NP-1.63-9.20 82 2.750 0
