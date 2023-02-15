Indostar Capital Finance consolidated net profit rises 152.31% in the December 2022 quarter

JUST IN
Business Standard

Sales rise 1.35% to Rs 281.27 crore

Net profit of Indostar Capital Finance rose 152.31% to Rs 36.66 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 14.53 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 1.35% to Rs 281.27 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 277.53 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales281.27277.53 1 OPM %65.3551.60 -PBDT48.8428.74 70 PBT38.6119.55 97 NP36.6614.53 152

First Published: Wed, February 15 2023. 07:40 IST

