Indostar Capital Finance consolidated net profit rises 152.31% in the December 2022 quarter

Net profit of Indostar Capital Finance rose 152.31% to Rs 36.66 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 14.53 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 1.35% to Rs 281.27 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 277.53 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.

