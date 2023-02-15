Objectone Information Systems consolidated net profit rises 42.11% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 51.67% to Rs 17.23 crore

Net profit of Objectone Information Systems rose 42.11% to Rs 0.27 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.19 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 51.67% to Rs 17.23 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 11.36 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.17.2311.362.442.550.420.280.350.230.270.19

