Objectone Information Systems consolidated net profit rises 42.11% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 51.67% to Rs 17.23 croreNet profit of Objectone Information Systems rose 42.11% to Rs 0.27 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.19 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 51.67% to Rs 17.23 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 11.36 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales17.2311.36 52 OPM %2.442.55 -PBDT0.420.28 50 PBT0.350.23 52 NP0.270.19 42
