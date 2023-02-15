JUST IN
Shikhar Consultants reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.01 crore in the December 2022 quarter
Objectone Information Systems consolidated net profit rises 42.11% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 51.67% to Rs 17.23 crore

Net profit of Objectone Information Systems rose 42.11% to Rs 0.27 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.19 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 51.67% to Rs 17.23 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 11.36 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales17.2311.36 52 OPM %2.442.55 -PBDT0.420.28 50 PBT0.350.23 52 NP0.270.19 42

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Wed, February 15 2023. 07:40 IST

