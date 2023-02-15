Kanco Tea & Industries reports consolidated net loss of Rs 4.15 crore in the December 2022 quarter

-
Sales rise 21.39% to Rs 30.08 croreNet loss of Kanco Tea & Industries reported to Rs 4.15 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against net profit of Rs 4.95 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 21.39% to Rs 30.08 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 24.78 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales30.0824.78 21 OPM %-9.715.00 -PBDT-3.785.54 PL PBT-4.434.93 PL NP-4.154.95 PL
