Kanco Tea & Industries reports consolidated net loss of Rs 4.15 crore in the December 2022 quarter

Net loss of Kanco Tea & Industries reported to Rs 4.15 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against net profit of Rs 4.95 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 21.39% to Rs 30.08 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 24.78 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.30.0824.78-9.715.00-3.785.54-4.434.93-4.154.95

