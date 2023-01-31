JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Vardhman Special Steels standalone net profit rises 46.22% in the December 2022 quarter
Business Standard

Swastik Safe Deposit & Investments standalone net profit rises 200.00% in the December 2022 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 91.67% to Rs 0.23 crore

Net profit of Swastik Safe Deposit & Investments rose 200.00% to Rs 0.15 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.05 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 91.67% to Rs 0.23 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.12 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales0.230.12 92 OPM %86.9658.33 -PBDT0.200.07 186 PBT0.200.07 186 NP0.150.05 200

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Tue, January 31 2023. 07:38 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU