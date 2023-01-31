Swastik Safe Deposit & Investments standalone net profit rises 200.00% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 91.67% to Rs 0.23 crore

Net profit of Swastik Safe Deposit & Investments rose 200.00% to Rs 0.15 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.05 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 91.67% to Rs 0.23 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.12 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.0.230.1286.9658.330.200.070.200.070.150.05

