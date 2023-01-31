Swastik Safe Deposit & Investments standalone net profit rises 200.00% in the December 2022 quarter

-
-
Sales rise 91.67% to Rs 0.23 croreNet profit of Swastik Safe Deposit & Investments rose 200.00% to Rs 0.15 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.05 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 91.67% to Rs 0.23 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.12 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales0.230.12 92 OPM %86.9658.33 -PBDT0.200.07 186 PBT0.200.07 186 NP0.150.05 200
