Nippon Life India Asset Management consolidated net profit rises 17.87% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 4.51% to Rs 353.81 croreNet profit of Nippon Life India Asset Management rose 17.87% to Rs 205.16 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 174.05 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 4.51% to Rs 353.81 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 338.53 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales353.81338.53 5 OPM %60.2862.67 -PBDT274.13241.91 13 PBT266.39235.46 13 NP205.16174.05 18
