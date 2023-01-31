Orient Green Power Company consolidated net profit rises 67.84% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 65.62% to Rs 28.37 crore

Net profit of Orient Green Power Company rose 67.84% to Rs 10.02 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 5.97 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 65.62% to Rs 28.37 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 82.53 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.28.3782.5331.4472.7429.6729.839.037.6210.025.97

