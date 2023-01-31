Orient Green Power Company consolidated net profit rises 67.84% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 65.62% to Rs 28.37 croreNet profit of Orient Green Power Company rose 67.84% to Rs 10.02 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 5.97 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 65.62% to Rs 28.37 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 82.53 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales28.3782.53 -66 OPM %31.4472.74 -PBDT29.6729.83 -1 PBT9.037.62 19 NP10.025.97 68
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU