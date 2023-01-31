JUST IN
Orient Green Power Company consolidated net profit rises 67.84% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 65.62% to Rs 28.37 crore

Net profit of Orient Green Power Company rose 67.84% to Rs 10.02 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 5.97 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 65.62% to Rs 28.37 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 82.53 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales28.3782.53 -66 OPM %31.4472.74 -PBDT29.6729.83 -1 PBT9.037.62 19 NP10.025.97 68

Tue, January 31 2023. 07:38 IST

