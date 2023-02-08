Switching Technologies Gunther reports standalone net loss of Rs 3.65 crore in the December 2022 quarter

-
Sales rise 13.92% to Rs 2.70 croreNet Loss of Switching Technologies Gunther reported to Rs 3.65 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against net loss of Rs 1.27 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 13.92% to Rs 2.70 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 2.37 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales2.702.37 14 OPM %-112.59-65.82 -PBDT-3.63-1.25 -190 PBT-3.65-1.27 -187 NP-3.65-1.27 -187
