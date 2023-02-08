JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Japan Nikkei falls on weak earnings
Business Standard

Escorts Kubota consolidated net profit declines 6.89% in the December 2022 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 14.67% to Rs 2291.35 crore

Net profit of Escorts Kubota declined 6.89% to Rs 180.82 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 194.19 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 14.67% to Rs 2291.35 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 1998.29 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales2291.351998.29 15 OPM %8.0913.60 -PBDT273.59294.72 -7 PBT235.62261.62 -10 NP180.82194.19 -7

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Wed, February 08 2023. 16:21 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU