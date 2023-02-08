Escorts Kubota consolidated net profit declines 6.89% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 14.67% to Rs 2291.35 crore

Net profit of Escorts Kubota declined 6.89% to Rs 180.82 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 194.19 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 14.67% to Rs 2291.35 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 1998.29 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.2291.351998.298.0913.60273.59294.72235.62261.62180.82194.19

