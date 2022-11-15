Syncom Formulations (India) standalone net profit declines 35.94% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 2.93% to Rs 54.49 crore

Net profit of Syncom Formulations (India) declined 35.94% to Rs 3.60 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 5.62 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 2.93% to Rs 54.49 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 52.94 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.54.4952.947.8910.716.558.275.377.303.605.62

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)