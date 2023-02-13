Motilal Oswal Home Finance standalone net profit rises 92.81% in the December 2022 quarter

-
Sales rise 5.58% to Rs 134.10 croreNet profit of Motilal Oswal Home Finance rose 92.81% to Rs 37.25 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 19.32 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 5.58% to Rs 134.10 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 127.01 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales134.10127.01 6 OPM %76.1063.59 -PBDT48.2027.81 73 PBT46.8726.16 79 NP37.2519.32 93
