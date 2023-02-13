Motilal Oswal Home Finance standalone net profit rises 92.81% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 5.58% to Rs 134.10 crore

Net profit of Motilal Oswal Home Finance rose 92.81% to Rs 37.25 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 19.32 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 5.58% to Rs 134.10 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 127.01 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.134.10127.0176.1063.5948.2027.8146.8726.1637.2519.32

