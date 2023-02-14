T & I Global standalone net profit rises 16.38% in the December 2022 quarter

-
-
Sales rise 129.97% to Rs 49.03 croreNet profit of T & I Global rose 16.38% to Rs 3.34 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 2.87 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 129.97% to Rs 49.03 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 21.32 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales49.0321.32 130 OPM %5.614.17 -PBDT4.633.78 22 PBT4.203.19 32 NP3.342.87 16
