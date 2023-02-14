Narayani Steels consolidated net profit declines 16.78% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 1162.80% to Rs 42.43 crore

Net profit of Narayani Steels declined 16.78% to Rs 1.24 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 1.49 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 1162.80% to Rs 42.43 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 3.36 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.42.433.364.2214.881.880.541.720.261.241.49

