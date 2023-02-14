Narayani Steels consolidated net profit declines 16.78% in the December 2022 quarter

JUST IN
Sales rise 1162.80% to Rs 42.43 crore

Net profit of Narayani Steels declined 16.78% to Rs 1.24 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 1.49 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 1162.80% to Rs 42.43 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 3.36 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales42.433.36 1163 OPM %4.2214.88 -PBDT1.880.54 248 PBT1.720.26 562 NP1.241.49 -17

First Published: Tue, February 14 2023. 13:54 IST

