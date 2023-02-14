Narayani Steels consolidated net profit declines 16.78% in the December 2022 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Narayani Steels reports consolidated net profit of Rs 1.20 crore in the September 2022 quarter
Kalyani Steels standalone net profit declines 43.97% in the September 2022 quarter
Kalyani Steels standalone net profit declines 8.65% in the December 2022 quarter
Ashirwad Steels & Industries standalone net profit declines 72.60% in the December 2022 quarter
Manaksia Steels consolidated net profit declines 57.80% in the September 2022 quarter
-
Sales rise 1162.80% to Rs 42.43 croreNet profit of Narayani Steels declined 16.78% to Rs 1.24 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 1.49 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 1162.80% to Rs 42.43 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 3.36 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales42.433.36 1163 OPM %4.2214.88 -PBDT1.880.54 248 PBT1.720.26 562 NP1.241.49 -17
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU